Lakers-Kings recap: Kuzma has 30 as L.A. picks up key road win

Nothing has been given to this Los Angeles Lakers team this season. As they’ve fought through several injuries to key players, before suffering another injury tonight, the Lakers have shown great fight over the past few weeks. But they’ve shown no better fight than they did on Friday night as they went into Sacramento and demolished a Kings team with their eyes on the Western Conference play-in. Kyle Kuzma’s 30 points led the Lakers to a 115-94 blowout win over the Kings.

The Lakers defense, as they have been for most of the season, remained strong. They held the Kings, a top-10 offense, to just 94 points and the Lakers shot over 50 percent from the 3-point line as a squad on Friday night. The Lakers needed this win as they look to give themselves a potential cushion, should their next few games against potential playoff teams go wayward.

Marc Gasol Is Risen

Buried on the depth chart by the acquisition of Andre Drummond, as well as the choices of his coach Frank Vogel, Marc Gasol Has Risen once more. Following the loss of Andre Drummond's right toenail, Gasol has asserted himself once again as the best center (non-Anthony Davis division) on the Lakers. Gasol was a +20 in 28 minutes, finishing with five points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Yes, Drummond does bring a much-needed element to the Lakers but it's an element, not a key ingredient. And while Drummond was given the starting role upon arrival, it's clear the Lakers have a little more lubrication with Gasol in the middle. Their offense moves more and their defense is more in-sync. It's not to say that Drummond can't play, or won't have a major moment for the Lakers down the line, but the Lakers simply may have to revisit a past identity of their championship season and embrace playing with two centers. Gasol is good enough that you have to at least give it a shot in the interim. We already know that when Anthony Davis plays it works pretty well.

