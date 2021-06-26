Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope robbed at gunpoint of $150K worth of goods

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has had better months. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the victim of a a robbery at gunpoint that cost him six figures worth of goods earlier this month, according to TMZ Sports.

The robbery allegedly occurred on June 17, with law enforcement claiming Caldwell-Pope was in his driveway speaking with friends at 4 a.m. A car then pulled up, at which point three men exited the vehicle with guns drawn and demanded Caldwell-Pope and his friends hand over their stuff.

Among the things allegedly stolen were jewelry, a Rolex watch and an iPhone, with the total worth reportedly adding up to around $150,000.

Caldwell-Pope was reportedly unharmed during the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly still investigating the matter.

Playoff exit and armed robbery in same month for Caldwell-Pope

The alleged robbery came just two weeks after Caldwell-Pope's Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The six-game series loss ended a frustrating season for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis for much of the season, the latter dealing with a groin injury during the series.

Caldwell-Pope started all 67 games he played during the regular season, averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range. He is one season into a three-year, $40 million contract he signed with the Lakers last offseason.

