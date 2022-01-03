Lakers keeping Avery Bradley?

Harrison Faigen: Notable: The Lakers have until Friday to decide whether to guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract for the rest of the season or cut him.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

FINAL: Lakers 108, Timberwolves 103.

The Lakers survive thanks to timely shots from Melo and Avery Bradley. LeBron’s 30-point streak ends, but he had 26 points. Russ with 20 points and 9 turnovers. Bradley with 14 points and 4 steals. – 11:54 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Avery Bradley is 18-of-37 from 3 in his last eight games (48.6%). He was shooting below 35% on 3’s before that.

That mirrors his first season with the Lakers. He shot 22.6% from 3 in his first 20 games during the 2019-20 season and 42.5% in his last 29 (on much higher volume). – 11:47 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Avery Bradley. Unreal. – 11:39 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Avery Bradley’s 12 points have been a killer for the Wolves – 11:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he’ll go with the same starting lineup as Friday — LeBron, Stanley Johnson, Russ, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk. – 7:48 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

So if there was no foul on that Avery Bradley play, as determined by replay, then I assume the league will take a look at Damien Lillard for flopping there. – 11:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel back in form, doesn’t hesitate to throw a challenge for a sketchy Avery Bradley foul on Dame. – 11:18 PM

Kyle Goon: LeBron says Avery Bradley knows exactly how to make his mark on the offensive end around guys who handle and are more capable playmakers. One of the reasons he’s succeeded in both stints in L.A. is because he doesn’t try to play outside what he does well, LeBron says. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 3, 2022

Marc Stein: The Lakers announce that they have successful reacquired Avery Bradley via a waiver claim. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 18, 2021

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 18, 2021