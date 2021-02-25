Lakers-Jazz recap: Lakers unable to stop skid against Jazz

The Utah Jazz showed their form once again as the best team in the NBA as they dismantled the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, 114-89. Utah was excellent in applying their offensive attack all night long as they were 22 of 48 from the 3-point line and also made life difficult for the Lakers both on the perimeter and at the rim.

At the rim, the dominance of Rudy Gobert was inescapable for the Lakers. Gobert finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and one block, deterring Lakers drives all night long and closing off avenues to easy 3-pointers as a result. The Lakers continued to struggle from the outside, as they have for the past few weeks, going a measly 8 for 33 from the 3-point line.

LeBron James had 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell pitched in 16 points off the bench. The Lakers will go back home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

LeBron and the Lakers need a break

The Lakers have only four games left between now and the All-Star break. And while LeBron James won't get much of a meaningful break in terms of work, to say nothing of what LeBron would say about the need for such breaks, the Lakers look like a team in need of a break. While Anthony Davis' injury is the biggest reason why the Lakers also look like a team that needs to get away from the grind. The Lakers haven't been able to hit 3-pointers at a reliable rate for almost a month now and not having Davis will certainly hurt the percentage. But the Lakers have played at a high level for nearly two years and are coming off of the shortest offseason in league history. Even though their star players have All-Star responsibilities, the Lakers, being a heavily-veteran group, look like one in need of a little All-Star Weekend R&R. It's no shock they couldn't get up to beat the Jazz tonight, though it wasn't for lack of trying. The Jazz are simply that good and the Lakers will need the best of themselves, including a little bit of rest, to beat them when the chips are down later this summer.

