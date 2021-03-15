Lakers' Jared Dudley tears ligament in right knee

Lakers forward Jared Dudley and Kings forward Marvin Bagley III battle for a loose ball on March 3. (Hector Amezcua / Associated Press)

Lakers veteran forward Jared Dudley has torn the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The Lakers said Dudley is “evaluating his treatment options” and that a timeline for his return will be given when appropriate.

Dudley has played in only 11 games this season, scoring six points. However the 14-year veteran is a well-respected presence in the locker room, liked by young players and the Lakers’ superstar core.

In his second year with the Lakers, Dudley, 35, appeared in 45 regular-season games with one start during their championship season.

The Lakers play Golden State on Monday and will be without center Marc Gasol and forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, who are in health and safety protocols, guard Alex Caruso because of a mild concussion and forward Anthony Davis, who has a calf injury.

UP NEXT

AT GOLDEN STATE

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday

On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN; Radio: 710, 1330

Update: The Lakers will continue to try to navigate a stretch of games without starting center Gasol and star forward Davis. Not having Caruso because of a concussion will give the Lakers one less option to defend Stephen Curry. The Warriors had lost four in a row before upsetting first-place Utah on Sunday, their first win since coach Steve Kerr committed to playing younger players off his bench last month.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.