Lakers internally blaming LeBron James for poor season due to Russell Westbrook trade?

The buzz around the league suggests general manager Rob Pelinka has another year to get the Lakers back on track. The blame internally appears to be focused on injuries, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James for pressuring the team to trade for Westbrook.

Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Adam Zagoria

Among the names on the list for the WNBA Draft:

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Christyn Williams, UConn

Evina Westbrook, UConn

Destanni Henderson, South Carolina – 3:21 PM

Eric Pincus

Latest Where Do LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Go from Here? bleacherreport.com/articles/10031…

Bob Garcia

Russell Westbrook is irrational to believe the #Lakers will bring him back.

#Lakeshow #NBA

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr…

Justin Kubatko

📅 On this day in 1977, the @Boston Celtics John Havlicek became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.

Havlicek and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 6,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/mZmQOtFJcf – 2:01 PM

Ben Golliver

Column: LeBron James always preaches the importance of "keeping the main thing the main thing." If the main thing is still winning, it's time to reassess his future with the Lakers

Kurt Helin

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to LeBron, "It wasn't my intention to criticize" nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/06/kar…

Ethan J. Skolnick

Remember the narrative during the Miami Heat’s Big 3 era about @Dwyane Wade missing too much time with LeBron?

Wade missed 64 games in those 4 seasons, one of which was shortened.

Anthony Davis has missed 87 in 3 seasons, two of which were shortened.

@5ReasonsSports

Sopan Deb

If before the season, you were told that Russell Westbrook would average 19/7/7 on roughly the same efficiency as last year, most people would’ve been cool with that production. He did roughly what was expected of him this season! – 11:44 AM

Jorge Sierra

When LeBron passes Kareem in scoring, that may be the last time an all-time record in one of the major statistical categories is beaten.

Zero chance rebounds or assists records are surpassed.

Scoring (after LeBron gets it), steals and blocks are really long shots. – 11:34 AM

Jorge Sierra

Russell Westbrook on the future for the Lakers… pic.twitter.com/IlLa9oCJsQ – 11:15 AM

StatMuse

Players to average 30+ PPG and miss the playoffs since 2006:

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/eVJ6DDas07 – 10:32 AM

Justin Kubatko

Kyrie Irving last night:

✅ 42 PTS

✅ 6 AST

✅ 8-16 3P

It’s the 22nd time Irving has recorded a 40-point game with at least five 3P made.

He has tied Kevin Durant and LeBron James for the fourth-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bsByXpV6CN – 9:21 AM

Justin Kubatko

Joel Embiid last night:

✅ 45 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 18-30 FG

It’s the 12th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.

He has tied Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/2vSYu2Ynn6 – 9:01 AM

Darren Heitner

A big part of my job is fighting copyright trolls.

Many defendants will settle to avoid battling in federal court and legal fees.

Happened here with a 🏀 camp attended by @LeBron James vs. known troll Keith Bell, who recently lost a case and had to pay the other side’s atty fees. pic.twitter.com/3ndlKXqSA2 – 8:08 AM

Chris Sheridan

Big question for bettors in regards to #Lakers is whether LeBron James is going to try to win the scoring title. He now trails Joel Embiid of the #Sixers by one-tenth of a point. LeBron needs to play 2 more games to qualify. He was 80-1 to lead #NBA in scoring in December. – 6:17 AM

Chris Palmer

Russell Westbrook has 194 more triple doubles than you do. – 2:04 AM

Michael Scotto

Russell Westbrook on playing with LeBron and Anthony Davis next season: “That’s the plan, but nothing is promised. You’ve got to take one day at a time each day… Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like over an 82-game season, but we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed” pic.twitter.com/mTRjaeSSTz – 1:24 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers

I know everyone wants to rush to judgment, but I don’t think you can fully evaluate the Westbrook deal until the season is completely over. BK – 1:22 AM

Mark Medina

Russell Westbrook on if he’d like to be able to have more chances to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season: “That’s the plan. But nothing is promised. You have to take one day at a time each day.” – 1:16 AM

Kyle Goon

Russ on if he wants more chances to see what he can do with a healthy LeBron and AD: “I mean, that’s the plan. But nothing is promised. … Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season.” – 1:15 AM

Bill Oram

Asked by @Dave McMenamin if he wants an opportunity to come back next season and compete with LeBron and AD, Russell Westbrook says, “That’s the plan.” – 1:14 AM

Mark Medina

Russell Westbrook on the Lakers’ tough season: “I was able to just stay real faithful and true to what I believe in, regardless of what was ever thrown my way or our way and continue to fight, regardless of the results.” – 1:13 AM

Kyle Goon

Russell Westbrook on the Lakers being eliminated: “It’s obviously disappointing on many levels. Not much you can do about it at this point.” – 1:11 AM

Ryan Ward

Russell Westbrook on Lakers getting eliminated: “It’s obviously disappointing on many levels.” – 1:11 AM

Kyle Goon

LeBron and AD longer a few moments tus to dap up CP, JaVale, Monty, then head to the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/TMKS6eY2BE – 1:02 AM

Brandon Rahbar

The Los Angeles Lakers missing the playoffs is not on Russell Westbrook. – 1:02 AM

StatMuse

LeBron is averaging 30.3 points at age 37.

His team didn’t even make the play-in. pic.twitter.com/3lqL5Z3XrF – 12:59 AM

Chris Palmer

Strange But True: No. 1 picks from almost 20 years ago (LeBron & Dwight) have played 113 games this year.

No. 1 picks from a few years ago (Zion & Simmons) have played 0. – 12:58 AM

Law Murray

Postseason series wins, LeBron teams:

– first Cavs era: 8 in 7 seasons

– Heat era: 14 in 4 seasons

– second Cavs era: 13 in 4 seasons

– Lakers era: 4 in 4 seasons – 12:56 AM

StatMuse

The Lakers have 48 losses this season.

The most by a LeBron James team ever. pic.twitter.com/S2YV3T6PrA – 12:51 AM

Bill Oram

The Lakers lose 121-110. They will miss the playoffs for the second time in LeBron’s four seasons in LA. – 12:49 AM

Ben Golliver

The Los Angeles Lakers have been officially eliminated from the West’s play-in tournament & the 2022 playoffs.

– LeBron James has appeared in 25 wins this season, the lowest win total for any season during his 19-year career. pic.twitter.com/31UGvkegeZ – 12:49 AM

Jovan Buha

Final: Suns 121, Lakers 110

The Lakers drop to 31-48 and are eliminated from the Play-In tournament. Russell Westbrook had 28 points. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 13 rebounds. What an incredibly disappointing end to a disastrous season.

Up next: at Golden State on Thursday. – 12:49 AM

Gerald Bourguet

Final: PHX 121, LAL 110

Booker: 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 3P

Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG

Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast

Westbrook: 28 Pts, 10-20 FG

Suns win a franchise-record 63 games and officially eliminate the Lakers from playoff/play-in contention – 12:48 AM

StatMuse

Rims seen by Bron:

3 — Last play-in

0 — This play-in pic.twitter.com/bd6w7ZIdy6 – 12:45 AM

The Ringer

LeBron leaving the bench when the Lakers went down by 19 pic.twitter.com/VIZPH2NJu2 – 12:30 AM

Sean Highkin

I don’t care what anybody says — once we get to the playoffs, I’m NOT betting against LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a series 😤 – 12:29 AM

Jovan Buha

Third quarter: Suns 98, Lakers 80

Phoenix blew this game open in the third, continuing the momentum that they closed the first half with. Russell Westbrook has 23 points. Anthony Davis has 17 points and 8 rebounds. The Lakers have 12 minutes to improbably save their season. – 12:22 AM

Gerald Bourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 98, LAL 80

Booker: 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-9 3P

Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG

Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast

Westbrook: 23 Pts, 8-18 FG

Suns outscore Lakers 35-22 in 3Q – 12:20 AM

Duane Rankin

#Suns 63 #Lakers 58 Half.

PHX: Booker 16.

Ayton 14 and 7.

LAL: Westbrook 18.

Davis 12 and 5.

#Suns win eliminates #Lakers from play-in/playoffs. pic.twitter.com/DydS8OoyUG – 11:45 PM

Jovan Buha

Halftime: Suns 63, Lakers 58

The Suns closed the first half on a 15-8 run. Russell Westbrook has 18 points but 0 assists and 5 turnovers. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers are 18-19 at the FT line, which has kept them in this game. – 11:43 PM

Mike Trudell

LAL head into the half trailing 63-58, having led for much of the game prior to a late 2nd Q 11-0 run from the home team.

Davis had 12 points and 5 boards, and Westbrook 18 points on 6 of 11 FG’s. – 11:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet

Halftime: PHX 63, LAL 58

Booker: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-13 FG

Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-8 FG

Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 2-2 3P

Westbrook: 18 Pts, 6-11 FG – 11:41 PM

Duane Rankin

Bridges around Davis.’

Westbrook answer.

#Suns up 61-56. – 11:40 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers

The previous three possessions before getting to the line will not end up taped to Westbrook’s metaphorical fridge. AK – 11:39 PM

Brad Botkin

Imagine the Live odds you could get if you could freeze time the moment the ball leaves Westbrook’s hands from 3 and place a make-or-miss bet – 11:38 PM

Micah Adams

Lonzo Ball

Darius Garland

Brandon Ingram

LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma

Alex Caruso

Josh Hart

Montrezl Harrell

The Lakers won the 2020 title. But are we sure they don’t win at least one with this crew had they just done… nothing? – 11:34 PM

Duane Rankin

Westbrook turnover trying to find Davis for a lob with bodies around Davis.

Goes the other way and Ayton scores on a knuckleball jump hook.

#Suns up two with 3:27 left in half. – 11:32 PM

Duane Rankin

Westbrook back-to-back buckets. Has 14.

Tie game. #Suns #LakeShow – 11:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin

#Suns up two. – 11:28 PM

Duane Rankin

Payne high off glass over Davis.

Westbrook called for offensive foul on other end.

#Suns down three with 8:41 left in 1st half. – 11:18 PM

Jovan Buha

First quarter: Lakers 31, Suns 28

A respectable first quarter from LA. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 8 pts and 6 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 6 pts. Anthony Davis has 4 pts and 4 rebs. The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Austin Reaves is back in the rotation. – 11:12 PM

Duane Rankin

Former teammates Payne and Westbrook tangled up.

Westbrook hearing the boos.

Misses first FT.

Hits 2nd FT.

#Suns down four late in 1st – 11:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin

Westbrook 3 answer.

#Suns down 15-8. – 10:48 PM

Zach Kram

Not official yet but…

LeBron in Miami: 4 years, 4 finals (2 titles)

LeBron in his CLE return: 4 years, 4 finals (1 title)

LeBron in L.A.: 4 years, 2 missed playoffs, 1 first-round loss, 1 title – 10:06 PM

Jovan Buha

Lakers’ starters in Phoenix:

Dwight Howard

Anthony Davis

Malik Monk

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 10:05 PM

Mike Trudell

Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard will start tonight at Phoenix. – 10:01 PM

Micah Adams

Joel Embiid overtakes LeBron James for the scoring title lead.

No center has won the scoring title since Shaq in 2000.

Scoring titles by centers

1947-1976: 22

1976-2000: 3

Since 2000: 0 – 9:53 PM

StatMuse

40/10 games in a season since merger:

12 — Moses Malone (1982)

12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)

12 — Joel Embiid (this season)

The first two names won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/QkrV9kXuBN – 9:23 PM

Jim Owczarski

For those of you scoring at home re: the NBA scoring champion chase…LeBron James is out injured tonight and Joel Embiid dropped 45 tonight. – 9:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

LeBron James (ankle) out for #Lakers‘ ‘must-win’ game at #Suns with play-in hopes on line azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:00 PM

Ryan Ward

For those that haven’t already heard, LeBron James (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns.

We’ll hear from Frank Vogel shortly on who else maybe ruled out. – 8:51 PM

Keith Pompey

With his last basket, Joel Embiid has supplanted LeBron James as the scoring leader. Embiid needed 35 points to pass him. He has 36 thus far. – 8:37 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical: Measuring the weight of statistics, losses and legacy in LeBron James’ All-NBA case.

sports.yahoo.com/measuring-the-… – 6:10 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/npNfoghfPX – 6:03 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined SiriusXM NBA Radio to address the comments he made about @kingjames. “I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him,” @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said. es.pn/3j92484 – 5:43 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

LeBron James can win the scoring title without actually qualifying for the scoring title.

Wait, what?

From @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 5:30 PM

Mark Haynes

Damion Lee talked about what the team worked on in practice.

“Did you see that interview like nine years ago when all Westbrook said was good execution? Yeah, that’s what we’re trying to get, just good execution.” – 4:14 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Setting the table for Tuesday night in Phoenix where the Lakers will be without LeBron and the Suns can make some history es.pn/3LN37H1 – 4:11 PM

StatMuse

Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:

Trae Young (2022)

James Harden (3x)

LeBron James (2018)

Russell Westbrook (2018)

Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr5 – 3:35 PM

Westbrook wants to run it back and see what the Lakers could do with improved health. “That’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Russ said. “Like I said all season long: you gotta play the cards you’re dealt. Yes — we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed neither. So, I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something in the future.” -via Clutch Points / April 6, 2022

The other option is sending Westbrook into Oklahoma City’s cap space. The Thunder still have $31.65 million in space remaining through June 30 and can acquire Westbrook by just sending back Derrick Favors and an additional salary filler back to the Lakers. Such a deal could generate atrade exception north of $30 million, but would likely require at least one of the Lakers’ two first-round picks they’re allowed totrade this offseason. -via HoopsHype / April 6, 2022

If the Lakers were to package one or both of their 2027 or 2029 first-round picks with Westbrook, they’d ideally want to acquire good role players in return. For example, perhaps there is a deal with the Indiana Pacers where they can get two of Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Buddy Hield for that package. Or if the Utah Jazz were to blow things up, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic could make some sense. -via HoopsHype / April 6, 2022