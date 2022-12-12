Lakers interested in trading for Knicks' Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish

Oct 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (0) reacts with guard Evan Fournier (13) after making a three point basket with 3.3 seconds left in regulation against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add some shooting, and they’ve expressed interest in a couple of Knicks players who could potentially fill that role.

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley confirms the Lakers have shown interest in Evan Fournier, whose future in New York is uncertain following head coach Tom Thibodeau's lineup shakeup.

Begley previously reported the Knicks and Lakers touched base earlier this month on a potential three-team trade that could include wingman Cam Reddish, who hasn’t played since he saw just nine minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 3.

Fournier, 30, hasn’t seen the floor for the Knicks since Nov. 13, sitting out of the club’s last 14 games. Prior to being benched, Fournier was averaging just 6.9 points (his lowest average since his rookie season) and shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc -- the worst mark of his 11-year career.

Reddish, meanwhile, is averaging just 8.4 points per game, and though he had two games scoring 20+ points, he’s also found himself out of the rotation as players like Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride have seen more time in Thibodeau’s shrunken-down nine-man rotation.

The Athletic was the first to report the Lakers' interest in Fournier.