Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers make it official that they’ve waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/oXVUc1RAsh – 5:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers have officially waived Trevor Ariza, opening a roster spot. Curious if Wenyen Gabriel gets a longer look — he’s currently on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/CXBGFF6nPY – 5:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Maybe Trevor Ariza was never going to contribute in the way the Lakers envisioned, but he never overcame missing the first two months of the season with ankle surgery. A pretty harsh second stint in LA for a really popular former Lakers champion. – 5:02 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers have waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/UiDvbeVi3n – 5:01 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

The Lakers just announced they have waived veteran forward Trevor Ariza. – 5:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers not waiting for season to end before making roster changes. They announced that they waived Trevor Ariza – 5:00 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster. – 4:55 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker was rather enthusiastic after that alley-oop finish. His former teammate Trevor Ariza had something to say to Booker about it at the timeout call. – 10:59 PM

More on this storyline