Lakers injury report: Anthony Davis questionable Monday vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers had a surprising update on their Sunday night injury report, which was submitted in the aftermath of Sunday’s big game, as Anthony Davis was given the label of questionable for Monday night’s showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers now say that Davis is suffering from a new injury, Achilles tendinosis. While there is still a significant chance that Davis plays, his inclusion on the injury report so close to tip-off doesn’t seem like an overall great sign for his availability.

As far as the other Lakers on the injury report, LeBron James is listed as probable to play while Jared Dudley and Kostas Antetokounmpo continue to sit out with injuries.

If Davis doesn’t play, the Lakers will probably go back to starting Kyle Kuzma at power forward alongside LeBron James and Marc Gasol. However, it could be an opportunity for Vogel to throw a bone to someone like Markieff Morris or Wesley Matthews, who have been stringing together DNPs on the Lakers bench.

