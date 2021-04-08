Lakers injury update: Drummond, McLemore available vs. Heat

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
The Lakers will still be missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis when they take the court on Thursday night to face the new-look Miami Heat, but there is some good news on the injury front for the defending champions.

New arrival Andre Drummond – who suffered a toe injury in his debut for the Lakers and has since been out of the lineup – is set to return in a matchup with Heat star Bam Adebayo.

The Lakers will also welcome their latest acquisition, veteran sharpshooter Ben McLemore. Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed that McLemore could make his debut in Miami.

Thursday’s game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

