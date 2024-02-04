Lakers have been including Gabe Vincent in trade talks

There has been lots of talk regarding the Los Angeles Lakers trying to make a trade ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Their two big rumored trade targets have been Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and the Toronto Raptors’ Bruce Brown, but lately, things have seemed quiet regarding L.A.’s efforts to get either man.

The one main trade chip the team has been dangling like a carrot is guard D’Angelo Russell. Russell went on a hot streak in January, and although he has cooled off in his last few games, the Lakers have reportedly been a bit reluctant to actually let go of him due to his excellent play of late.

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, they have also been including another guard in trade talks: Gabe Vincent.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“We’ve heard plenty of D’Angelo Russell’s involvement in the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade conversations to fortify the unit around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and front-office favorite Austin Reaves. Let it be known that Los Angeles has also been including injured point guard Gabe Vincent, who’s played just five games due to a knee injury, in various trade talks, sources said.”

The fact that Vincent will be out until at least late February, and the overall uncertainty regarding his status, will make trading him difficult. But if the Lakers can find a taker, his $10.5 million contract this season will come in handy when it comes to matching salaries in a potential deal.

