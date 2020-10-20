Lakers hoping to get Luol Deng’s old salary removed from team salary cap
The Lakers are already planning for the upcoming offseason and they are looking for creative ways to open up cap space to improve their team for a title defense. News broke on Tuesday morning that the Lakers are looking to open up nearly $5 million in cap space by removing the salary they owe to former Laker Luol Deng off of their salary sheet. Shams Charania of The Athletic/Stadium reported the news on Tuesday, meaning Deng still gets the money he is owed by the Lakers. But the Lakers will have an additional $5 million available to improve their roster heading into next season