Lakers hire Kurt Rambis as ‘Senior Basketball Advisor’

Kurt Rambis is back with the Lakers.

The Showtime era fan favorite with the Clark Kent glasses has spent 16 seasons with the Lakers after his playing days, either as a coach or working in the front office, although not since the Mike D’Antoni coaching era. He’s back now as a “senior basketball advisor.” What does that mean? Well, officially he will “report to Magic Johnson and support the basketball operations and coaching staffs in their day-to-day functions.” My guess is his role will be more defined as the season moves along.

“As a member of the Showtime Lakers, Kurt is a champion and knows how to win,” said Johnson in a statement. “He has been an integral part of the Lakers organization winning four NBA championships as a player and an additional four as a part of the staff. His insights and wide range of experiences will be a huge benefit to our operations.”

“I’m happy to welcome Kurt back to the organization,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said. “Kurt’s vast NBA experience and knowledge of the game will be a great asset to the team and I look forward to working with him again.”

Rambis has always remained close to the team, his wife Linda works in the Lakers’ front office and is one of owner Jeanie Buss’ closest friends.