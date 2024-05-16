Lakers’ head coaching search could stretch deep into June

The Los Angeles Lakers have just launched their search for their next head coach less than two weeks after firing Darvin Ham, who had been their head coach the last two seasons. They have a number of candidates in mind, and they reportedly have received permission to interview at least five of them so far.

One of their leading candidates, if not their leading candidate right now, is JJ Redick, the former NBA sharpshooter. While he has virtually no coaching experience at all, some have lauded him for his sharp mind and strategic knowledge of the game. Of course, it takes more than that to be a successful head coach at this level, but his relationship with LeBron James has seemingly given him an advantage as far as the Lakers are concerned.

Redick currently co-hosts the “Mind the Game” podcast with James. He is also a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, and if the Lakers are that smitten with him, it may push their coaching search deep into June.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“Los Angeles is said to hold an affinity for 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick, according to league figures with knowledge of the situation,” wrote Jake Fischer. “Redick, as a podcaster and television analyst, has thrust himself to the top of the coaching candidate ranks, having met with Toronto last year and already with Charlotte this spring, sources said, before the Hornets hired Celtics assistant Charles Lee. Redick’s current obligation to ESPN for the network’s postseason schedule and NBA Finals crew has various coaching industry personnel under the impression Los Angeles’ search may stretch into June, allowing Redick to fulfill his Finals obligations after the network quite notably lost Doc Rivers from that same seat this season when he joined Milwaukee.”

If the championship series lasts a full seven games, it will end on Sunday, June 23. The NBA draft will take place just three days later on June 26.

As was the case two years ago when the Lakers hired Ham, one would think they would want a head coach in place before the draft, especially since they will reportedly be aggressive at that time in looking to trade for a third star.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire