Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks about Christian Wood’s defensive focus

Many feel that big man Christian Wood, who the Lakers signed as a free agent several weeks ago, could end up being a major X-factor for them this season.

He is a very skilled scorer who can hit from 3-point range and finish strong at the rim, and those abilities can make them a very potent team on the offensive end.

However, Wood has gained a reputation as a very poor defender, whether it is because of a lack of effort, an inability to defend well or a combination of the two.

He has said he is motivated to prove that the false narrative about him being a poor defender and a poor teammate is wrong. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that so far in training camp, Wood has been very focused and engaged on the defensive end.

Christian Wood was very active defensively today at practice, especially with communication, Darvin Ham said. “He wants to be elite defensively,” Ham said, calling Wood one of the main voices at practice. “Truly, truly, extremely engaged on the defensive part.” — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) October 3, 2023

Wood does have the tools to be an above-average defender, particularly when it comes to being a secondary shot-blocker. If he does greatly improve in that category, he could end up being the best bargain in the NBA this season.

