Lakers-Hawks recap: LeBron finishes quiet night with roar in win

For the second Monday night in a row, LeBron James was heckled by fans in the stands and for the second Monday night in a row, James threw daggers into the hearts of the opponents in a road victory for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron finished with 21 points, nine of which came in the final 1:12 of the game, including a huge 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 4-point lead at the 1:12 mark. James followed that 3-pointer with a block of Clint Capela and then another jumper, followed by four free-throws. James didn’t start off the game very well from the field, but he closed the game out when the Hawks pushed the Lakers.

King getting flashy with it! pic.twitter.com/YvFICwRaJ4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 2, 2021

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 25 points and Montrezl Harrell contributed 19 points off the bench. Alex Caruso also had some big plays throughout the night to help close out the win. Trae Young had 25 points and 16 assists for the Hawks.

Ejected fan tells her side of the story

Of course, while LeBron made some huge plays and the Lakers got a nice win to finish their seven-game road trip 5-2, the game is of course being overshadowed by the fans who verbally confronted LeBron and were eventually ejected in Atlanta on Monday night. The fan took to social media, blaming LeBron for what happened and saying that James picked a fight with her husband, another fan in attendance. https://twitter.com/AnthonyIrwinLA/status/1356441153269338112 Of course, none of that addresses why she or anyone else is allowed that close to players during a pandemic. With that angle for the league, as well as more follow-ups, there will certainly be more to come with this story in the next few days.