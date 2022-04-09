Lakers have had numerous frustrations with Russell Westbrook

The Lakers’ 2021-22 season is mercifully coming to an end, and many feel it has been the most disastrous, or even the worst one in franchise history.

Whether it’s fair or not, much of the attention and blame for L.A.’s failures have centered around Russell Westbrook, who was acquired in a huge trade last summer.

When he came to L.A., it was expected he would give the Lakers a legitimate Big 3 and make them one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.

Although there were many culprits, Westbrook’s inconsistent play throughout the season was one reason the team fell well short of expectations.

But reportedly, the frustrations with Westbrook went deeper than simply some bad performances on the court.

Westbrook's decision-making was a bone of contention

With Westbrook on board, the plan seemed to be for him to reduce LeBron James’ workload, therefore allowing him to age more gracefully and save more juice for playoff time.

But from the start, there was a problem with Westbrook, and it showed in his stats and in the team’s performance.

“The plan coming in was for Westbrook to assume a heavy playmaking role to help alleviate the burden on James, a reasonable position for a player who had been on the ball much of his career,” wrote Ramona Shelburne. “But his decision-making frustrated the coaching staff and teammates almost immediately — Westbrook had 30 turnovers in his first five games. “‘I think they lost faith in Russ as a ball handler after the first few weeks,’ one team source said. ‘And he knew it because they took him off the ball and started asking him to stand in the corner or set screens.’ “With Westbrook dislodged from his comfort zone on offense, the good intentions from the beginning of the season began to fade — fast.”

Turnovers had been a big problem for Westbrook in recent seasons, and at times, it contributed to some of the Lakers’ losses this season.

However, since January, Westbrook has done a much better job of protecting the ball.

In his last 40 games, he has averaged just 2.9 turnovers per game, which is stellar for just about any high-usage guard, but especially so for Westbrook.

However, even after he stopped committing extra turnovers, there were still problems aplenty surrounding him.

Teammates would take drastic measures to try to get Westbrook going

When Westbrook wasn’t playing well, his teammates would try to help him turn things around — but not in the standard way that many would expect.

Instead of perhaps reminding him that he was still a great player, or even giving him a shoulder to cry on, other Lakers players would try to get under his skin, according to Shelburne.

“There’s also guys in the locker room who were so disgruntled about their position that every time something goes bad for Russ, they just find a way to feed the beast,” a team source told Shelburne. “Telling him the coaches hate you or the front office is trying to get rid of you. Anything to fuel that monster, and give him an enemy.”

Shelburne also wrote that at various points of the season, teammates and other members of the organization would try to reach out to Westbrook in an attempt to keep the lines of communication with him open. But some felt that the star guard just wasn’t receptive.

Members of head coach Frank Vogel’s staff have given Westbrook constructive feedback during film sessions, only to find him getting defensive.

Westbrook's troubles making layups led to some strange questioning

Historically, Westbrook has been a blur in transition or while driving to the basket in half-court sets, and he has been one of the best slashers to the hoop and finishers around the rim.

But his ability to convert shots at the cup seemed to erode this year.

For much of the season, the 2017 league MVP had trouble consistently making layups, and earlier in the season he even missed an unusually high number of dunks.

It has appeared that Westbrook’s athleticism has declined, but at age 33, one would expect him to still retain most of his ability to score from point-blank range.

His problems in the paint grew so bad that people questioned him in a harsh and possibly unusual fashion.

Via Lakers Daily:

“People on the team and around the league began to wonder if something was wrong with his hands or eyes,” Shelburne wrote. “It’s not often a player makes just 65% of his dunks in a season. “Sources close to Westbrook insist he has had his hands thoroughly checked by a specialist and that the treatment he receives regularly is no different than the regular treatment he does on his ankles and knees.”

More recently, it has appeared Westbrook resolved whatever had been ailing him in that regard.

In his last nine games, he has averaged 22.2 points per game while shooting an outstanding 53% from the field. He has even hit 38.2% of his 3-pointers during that span.

But the combination of his teammates’ frustration with him and the $47 million that he would be owed next season seem to add up to Westbrook not being a Laker next year.

