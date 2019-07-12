Lakers guard Quinn Cook thought Warriors wanted him back next season

The Warriors extended a $1.9 million qualifying offer to Quinn Cook on June 29, which made him a restricted free agent.

But when Golden State agreed to terms on the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn and D'Angelo Russell to the Dubs, Cook's offer had to be rescinded because him signing it would have sent the Warriors over the "hard cap" or "tax apron."

In the end, the 6-foot-2 guard signed a two-year contract with the Lakers that will pay him $3 million annually (with $1 million guaranteed in 2020-21).

On Thursday, the 2018 NBA champion spoke to reporters on a conference call to discuss his new deal (h/t Harrison Faigen of SB Nation).

"Obviously, being a restricted free agent is different, so I really didn't know what to expect. I felt that Golden State would want me back, just for what I've done the past few years. And when they gave me my qualifying offer, it definitely felt good just to know I'd have a job next year.

But I had some interest from some teams ... but not enough to offer me anything, and I was ready to sign my qualifying offer back with Golden State, and they withdrew it. So I was just unrestricted, and I had some teams reach out, then the Lakers thing came about, and it was just perfect.

Our talks were great and everything went how it was supposed to, and we got it done."

Despite the fact that the Warriors rescinded the QO, they could have brought Cook back on a minimum contract (or slightly above). But the franchise elected to sign Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III instead, and still has Alfonzo McKinnie on a non-guaranteed deal.

Cook ended up getting nearly double the money he would have received in Golden State and signed with his late father's favorite team, so it more than worked out for the 26-year-old.

Quinn Cook on growing up as a Lakers fan in DC: " When I was born that's really all I knew. When I grew up I started to really watch and understand basketball that's when the Lakers were winning. ...I was obsessed with the Lakers and I felt that my dad really instilled it in me." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) July 11, 2019

Not a bad story for a guy who went undrafted in 2015 ...

