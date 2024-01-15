Lakers guard Max Christie reportedly has trade value across the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 19-21 record at almost the midway point of the season, and they have fallen to 11th place in the Western Conference. They have lost 12 of their last 17 games, and this prolonged dry spell has left fans longing for a significant trade.

There has been chatter about the team going after Atlanta Hawks stud Dejounte Murray, a player who could supply it with scoring, ball-handling, speed and defense. However, the Hawks are reportedly asking for lots of value in return for him, and L.A. may not be willing to trade a player such as Austin Reaves to get Murray.

Fortunately, reserve guard Max Christie may be becoming at least somewhat attractive as a trade chip around the league (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Max Christie, the second-year guard who has played his way into the rotation, has value and fans around the league, but his restricted free agency this summer suppresses some of his worth,” wrote Dan Woike.

Christie has shown some promise as a 3-and-D wing going back to last season. While his outside shooting has been iffy, he has shown good effort and energy defensively and on the boards.

His rookie contract will pay him about $1.7 million this season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire