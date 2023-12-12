Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is reportedly targeting a return soon

The Los Angeles Lakers, after a 3-5 start, have won 11 of their last 15 games (12 out of 16 if one counts their final in-season tournament game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday). This spurt has somewhat coincided with some improved health for them.

After missing multiple games, forwards Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince returned to game action recently. In addition, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, arguably L.A.’s best defender outside of Anthony Davis, finally made his season debut just over a week ago after being sidelined since early in the preseason with heel bursitis.

The team is almost fully healthy now, as guard Gabe Vincent is its only player still out. But Vincent may be closing in on a return after weeks of dealing with a knee issue.

He is reportedly targeting a return next week, and that return could come as early as next Monday (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via The Athletic:

“Guard Gabe Vincent is hopeful for a return as soon as Dec. 18 for the Lakers’ home game against the [New York] Knicks, according to league sources,” wrote Shams Charania.

Fans shouldn’t discount how much Vincent can help the team. He’s a gritty defender who has the ability to hit timely 3-pointers, and he is particularly adept at going after and recovering loose balls.

The Lakers have a three-game road trip this week that will see them play the Dallas Mavericks once and the San Antonio Spurs twice before they return to Crypto.com Arena.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire