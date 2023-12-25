Lakers guard Gabe Vincent will have knee surgery

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by what has seemed like a continuous string of injuries so far this season. Just when one or two players have gotten healthy and returned to game action, one or two new players have gone down with new ailments.

Fortunately, they’re now close to full strength, and almost every player was available to play in their win on Saturday over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The notable exception was guard Gabe Vincent, who has struggled to stay healthy since the opening days of the regular season due to a knee ailment. He returned for one contest against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but he has been out of action again since then.

He will reportedly have surgery on his troublesome left knee as a result.

Via ESPN:

“Los Angeles Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left knee, a source familiar with Vincent’s plans confirmed to ESPN on Monday, with an expected recovery period of 6-to-8 weeks before he can return to game action,” wrote Dave McMenamin.

Vincent still has the potential to help L.A. once he’s healthy. He’s a tenacious defender who recovers loose balls and can occasionally handle the ball, facilitate and hit outside shots.

