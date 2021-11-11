Lakers guard Austin Reaves to miss at least two weeks with hamstring strain

Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves, an unexpected and surprising spark, was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring, the team announced Thursday.

The Lakers said Reaves will be reevaluated in two weeks by team physicians.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before Wednesday night’s game against the Heat at Staples Center that Reaves would have to sit out after being injured during Monday night’s game against Charlotte.

The undrafted Reaves is averaging 6.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the 10 games he's played for the Lakers. He is shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range.

Reaves worked his way into the rotation with his defense, hustle and effort.

Reaves joins LeBron James (abdominal strain), Trevor Ariza (right ankle), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb surgery), Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise right knee) on the injured list.

Backup point guard Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) didn’t play against the Heat because of his injury.

“Just part of this league. Guys get injured all the time and that’s just part of it,” Vogel said Wednesday night. “You want them to be in there, but they’re not and you got other guys that can get the job done. No one is feeling sorry for ourselves. Got a lot of guys out, but we got a lot of guys that can play too.”

The Lakers continue their five-game homestand with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

