Lakers guarantee Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves for rest of season

The Los Angeles Lakers will fully guarantee the contracts of Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Los Angeles claimed Bradley’s contract off waivers after the Golden State Warriors released him. He is now set to make $2.6 million this season and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. The 31-year-old guard had a slow start that made a release likely, but he flipped the switch in December and has provided a reliable two-way presence.

Reaves’ contract was partially guaranteed since he was converted from a two-way contract. He is now set to make $925,528 this year after $100,000 was guaranteed, via Spotrac. Reaves has been a surprise find as an undrafted rookie, and the Lakers are surely benefiting from his two-way presence as well.

Los Angeles needed to make a decision on both players by 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 7, and now it’s clear.

Avery Bradley’s and Austin Reaves’ Lakers contracts for this season will become fully guaranteed at 2 p.m. PT and they will remain with the team, league sources told ESPN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 7, 2022

List