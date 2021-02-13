Lakers-Grizzlies recap: LeBron James down epic finishing dunk in win

After going to overtime in their last three games, the Los Angeles Lakers gave themselves the mercy of avoiding an extra period on Friday night as they delivered a brutal second half blow to the Memphis Grizzlies, 115-105. The Grizzlies dominated the Lakers in the first half but L.A. used a dominant 41-23 third quarter to hold serve at home and extend their current win-streak to seven games.

LeBron James had the finishing touches on the night with a big dunk after the Lakers had already wrestled control of the game. While James had 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, Anthony Davis had the bigger statistical night for the Lakers as he led all scorers with 35 points.

Lakers keep grinding out wins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers winning games when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in the lineup is a given at this point. But they deserve a little bit of credit for winning, especially lately, when they haven't been a great 3-point shooting team. For much of the season, the Lakers have prided themselves on being a much better 3-point shooting team this season relative to league average. But the Lakers have won each of their last three games while failing to crack 30% from the 3-point line, showing their grit and ability to get wins in other ways when things aren't going their way from the 3-point line.

1

1