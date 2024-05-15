Lakers will be at ‘front of the line’ to trade for Donovan Mitchell if available

Most people believe that if the Los Angeles Lakers are to have a real shot at winning the NBA championship within the next year or two, assuming LeBron James stays, they will need to land a third star.

One potential target mentioned is the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, but there are plenty of Lakers fans who don’t want him, given his flaws. That leaves Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ five-time All-Star guard, as perhaps L.A.’s best option as far as getting a third star.

There has been speculation that Mitchell, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent next summer, may demand a trade this offseason. According to an article in The Athletic, the Lakers would be first in the queue of teams looking to trade for him if he were to ask out.

Via The Athletic:

“It’s complicated, but then so are the Cavs right now. They have their star to worry about in Mitchell, who has one season of team control left beyond this year,” wrote Jason Lloyd. “If Mitchell doesn’t sign an extension with Cleveland this summer, the Cavs will have to explore trade options — and one of the teams standing at the front of the line will be the Lakers. It’s possible, given Mitchell’s current condition with his calf, that he has already played his final game in a Cavs jersey”

The Cavs currently trail their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics 3-1. Mitchell, who has raised his game as always so far in this year’s playoffs, missed Game 4 with a strained calf. He’s listed as questionable for Game 5, according to ESPN.

James and his agent Rich Paul were on hand for Game 4 in Cleveland, which will surely only add to the speculation that Mitchell could possibly end up with the Purple and Gold in the coming months.

