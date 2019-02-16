Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma: ‘I’d rather be talked about bad in L.A. than play in Orlando and not get talked about’

Kyle Kuzma gained acclaim last season because he played well and played for the Lakers, the NBA’s most prominent franchise. Then, LeBron James went to Los Angeles and brought even more attention to the Lakers.

SiriusXM NBA Radio:

.@kylekuzma says the media coverage of the @Lakers doesn't bother him. "I'd rather be talked about bad in L.A. than play in Orlando and not get talked about, so." Listen to our #NBAAllStar coverage all weekend: https://t.co/KthHqIxQei pic.twitter.com/WminINhCS6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 15, 2019





Kuzma:

I wouldn’t want it any other way. I want people to talk about me, good or bad. Because if they’re not, you’re not doing something right. I’d rather be talked about bad in L.A. than play in Orlando and not get talked about.”

It’s great Kuzma has this mentality while playing in Los Angeles. The glitz of a large market can sidetrack some players. He has acclimated well. Few players would admit it so bluntly, but if this is the lifestyle Kuzma wants, good for him.

However, the Lakers will likely try to trade for Anthony Davis this offseason. That could mean sending Kuzma to small-market New Orleans. Trying to win a title during LeBron’s prime, the Lakers could also deal the young Kuzma for a different older, better player.

At least it probably won’t be to Orlando. The Magic don’t have a star worth trading Kuzma for. Aaron Gordon comes closest, but he probably wouldn’t fit well with LeBron.