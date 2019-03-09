Lakers forward Brandon Ingram likely to miss rest of season

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without forward Brandon Ingram for the rest of the season.

The team announced Saturday that Ingram, who has missed two straight games due to a sore right shoulder, underwent further testing on Friday. The testing revealed a “Deep Venous Thrombosis” in his arm, the team said. As a result, Ingram is “expected to miss the remainder of the season.”

Ingram, 21, is averaging 18.3 points per game this season, his third as a pro after being selected No. 2 overall by the Lakers in the 2016 draft.

Another No. 2 pick, 2017 Lakers draftee Lonzo Ball, may also miss the rest of the season. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes is reporting that Ball, who has been sidelined since Jan. 19 with an ankle injury, will be reevaluated later Saturday. Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has a re-evaluation checkup on his ankle today and there’s strong suspicion he’ll also be ruled out the remainder of the season, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 9, 2019

The Lakers, 30-35, have lost five consecutive games and are now tied for 10th place in the Western Conference, 6.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the playoff picture.

With the playoffs becoming unlikely, Haynes reported Thursday that star LeBron James will play out the season on a minutes restriction. He is also likely to sit out some back-to-backs.

Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram missed the last two games with shoulder soreness. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

