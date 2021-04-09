Lakers focusing on improvement in track and field this season

Apr. 9—Pymatuning Valley opened its season with more kids than anticipated after last season's cancelation due to COVID-19.

The Lakers program currently consists of about 40 athletes. PV competed against Conneaut in a dual meet hosted by the Spartans on Thursday night.

PV's goal this season is to focus mainly on improvement.

COVID-19 has shrunk some programs in the county, and the Lakers were no different. Though, both boys coach Ryan Shontz and Anne Siembor, who is leading the girls team, were pleasantly surprised with their team's numbers.

Shontz served as the boys head coach for Thursday's meet after Kevin Brown, who usually leads the Lakers, accidentally sliced his hand open cutting tennis balls for the relay teams to use as markers while preparing for the meet.

A few athletes of note for PV are Jenna Harvey, Elle Struna, Josey Miller, Mason Summers, Jansen Smith and Victor Verba, who did not compete in Thursday's meet due to an ankle injury that'll likely keep him out about a week.

Two seasons ago, Harvey competed at the state meet in the high jump. She hopes to make it there again and eclipse her personal record of 5-1 at some point this season.

Struna wants to improve on her PR of 99-feet in the discus, finish top-five or win the county meet and make it out of districts.

"[My expectations for her] are just to keep getting better every meet so when it comes to districts she throws her best of the season," Siembor said. "So she knows that she ended up wherever that puts her, and if that gets her to the regionals, OK, one more week and we're going to improve upon that just so you always go out on your best."

Miller, a junior, looks to make a big jump from her freshman season. She runs both the 1600 and 3200 meter races, but a lot of her distance experience so far comes from cross country.

"She's a good runner, and she's getting better at racing and how to manage her race better," Siembor said. "She's a dedicated runner. She works very hard. I expect her to, just like everybody else, get better every race."

Smith set lofty goals for himself this season. He wants to break the 100 and 200 meter school records. In the early parts of this season, he's hovering around low 11s for the 100 meters.

Since his freshman season, Smith has lifted more and his efforts have been rewarded with the fastest times of his career in the early parts of this season.

Summers, a sophomore who's competed in two cross country seasons, is in his first season of track after missing out on his freshman campaign due to COVID-19. He wants to break 12 minutes in the two-mile, which has quickly become his favorite event.

"They have individual goals, and I'm just trying to help them along their path," Shontz said. "They're both probably two of the hardest workers on the team. Mason and Janson both are the guys that are rallying everybody else around them. Janson with the sprinters, and Mason with the distance guys."

This track season has already provided unique circumstances for coaches and athletes trying to get adjusted after missing a year of development.

"It's been strange having two freshmen classes basically," Shontz said. "There were some learning curves in the first two meets where they were missing calls and not sure where they're supposed to go and forgetting to bring the stuff they need to the event, but they're getting there."