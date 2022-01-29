The Lakers Are Flailing, But Don’t Blame LeBron James
LeBron James could be on his way to another scoring title this season — no thanks to the slumping Los Angeles Lakers he’s a part of. So where does the buck stop? LZ and Will go through the candidates, including general manager Rob Pelinka, for some ill-advised off-season moves; coach Frank Vogel, for not raising the level of play; and Russell Westbrook, for his shoddy performance.