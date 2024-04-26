Lakers fans rip D’Angelo Russell for this moment in Game 3

LOS ANGELES - The Lake Show appears to be nearing a curtain call after another loss in the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, a team they’ve now lost to during their last 11 matchups.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves were locked in through all four quarters. However, a social media post showing the Lakers starting point guard, D’Angelo Russell, appearing checked out has made its rounds across multiple social media platforms.

In the video posted to X by user @LADEig, Russell appeared to be eating and scrolling on his cell phone while his teammates were in a huddle in the critical final minutes of the game.

To top that off, Russell went scoreless in the 24 minutes he took the court, but managed to get 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block. He was also booed by the home crowd for his lackluster performance.

D’Lo refusing to take part in the huddle now. https://t.co/GjGz17ZNp0 pic.twitter.com/rRL39WSK5z — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 26, 2024

Russell's moment on the sidelines caused a strong reaction from fans on X.

"He knows it’s over for him after this," one fan wrote.

Another appalled fan said, "That’s unacceptable in any circumstance. All this screams 1-2-3 Cancun."

Other fans were more blunt in their delivery such as one X user who wrote, "Turns out the ice in his veins was sewage water."

NBA analyst and former player, Jay Williams, also found Russell's behavior unacceptable and did not hold back when discussing the topic on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Friday morning.

"You had zero points in the ballgame and I don’t know if he’s on the cell phone, I don’t know if he’s eating snacks, I don’t know what the hell it is, but I’m sitting up here on national TV saying that I am a former player that typically, 90% of the time, defends the players and tries to talk about it from the player position," Williams said.

This time, he could not come to Russell’s defense.

"For D’Angelo Russell to check out of a game that way and not even be involved in a team huddle, gives me major concern. In two out of the three games, he has been a detriment to the Los Angeles Lakers," he added. "If you have a team with LeBron James and A.D. giving you their all and then you have your starting point guard in a situation when he’s not even involved in a team huddle…if I’m Rob Pelinka, if I’m the Los Angeles Lakers, I’m looking at stuff like that."

"For him to be checked out the game that way, I don’t want him on my roster. I don’t want him to be a part of my team because I want everybody pulling in the same direction, and when things get hard and you’re not willing to lean in more, I can’t have you a part of what we’re trying to build," Williams concluded.

Watch the full rant below.

Earlier this season, Austin Reaves came to Russell’s defense after fans questioned his body language.

SUGGESTED: Austin Reaves sets the record straight about Lakers teammates D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura

It is believed the point guard will pick up his player option and enter free agency this summer.

Russell isn't the only one facing criticism after Game 3's collapse. Laker fans also chanted "Fire Darvin Ham!" toward the end of the fourth quarter.

SUGGESTED:

The Lakers face an elimination game Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

SUGGESTED: Lakers-Nuggets playoff series: Where to watch