Lakers give fans Kobe Bryant 'That's Mamba' shirts for Christmas game against Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers are giving fans a special present paying tribute to Kobe Bryant for their Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics.

Ahead of tipoff at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, Los Angeles Times reporters Dan Woike and Helene Elliott shared pictures of the white Nike T-shirts that are on each seat in the venue. The shirts have "That's Mamba" written on the chest with Bryant's sheath logo underneath.

The Lakers also reposted a video from Nike showing highlights of the Hall of Famer's 1career with the words, "Passion. Obsession. Fearless. Resilience. Relentless." celebrating Mamba Mentality.

The Lakers, Nike and the NBA have carried on the five-time champion's legacy since he died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna in 2020.

The NBA had Santa wearing Nike Kobe 6 Reverse Grinch sneakers in "The Gift of Game" Christmas Day promotional video. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown showed up to the game holding a pair of Reverse Grinch sneakers.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, renewed a partnership with Nike in March 2022. The deal includes the continuation of the Lakers star's signature shoe and the release of products honoring Gianna with proceeds going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Lakers and Celtics face off on Christmas Day for the first time since 2008. Los Angeles won the last matchup 92-83 to give head coach Phil Jackson his 1000th win. Bryant had a game-high 27 points and added nine rebounds.

