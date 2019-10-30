Lakers fans chant “Taco Tuesday” and LeBron James joins in

For Lakers fans, the chance to win two free tacos can be the thing they care most deeply about at the end of games. The promotion is if the Lakers win and hold the opposing team under 111 points (up this season from the previous 100), Lakers fans get a coupon as they exit the building for two free Jack in the Box tacos.

Tuesday night, Lakers fans were getting their tacos as their team pulled away and beat the Grizzlies (behind a 40/20 night from Anthony Davis) and won 120-91.

That led to a “Taco Tuesday” chant breaking out in Staples Center — and LeBron James jumped in to lead it.