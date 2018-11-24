Lakers fan forgets how to count during embarrassing in-game promotion gone wrong

The Los Angeles Lakers may have won Friday night, but one of their fans wasn’t so lucky. One Lakers fan went home extremely embarrassed after forgetting how to count during an in-game promotion on the court.

The game was supposed to be simple: Will the next card revealed by higher or lower? The team even started the fan off with a gimme … or so it thought.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/Www3la7RwQ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 24, 2018





Yes, what you just saw actually happened. The first card flipped over was a zero and the fan said the next card would be lower. He chose … poorly.

The in-game host even seems to give the fan a chance to change his answer. She hesitates initially, says “lower” in a questioning tone and even looks at the fan to see if he’ll change his answer. When he doesn’t, all the in-game host can say is “well” before the card is flipped.

Spoiler: The fan lost. The next card was a three, which is definitely higher than zero. You can see the point where the fan realizes his epic mistake once the three is revealed. That’s the look of a man who knows he just screwed up in a major way.

A Lakers fan really messed up an in-game promotion. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Embiid trolls Thompson after loss: ‘Cavaliers still run the East’

• West Virginia coach Holgorsen perplexed by penalties in Oklahoma loss

• Washington will play for Pac-12 title after beating Cougars in Apple Cup

• NFL experts pick which games should have your attention

