Lakers are extremely short-handed vs Raptors

As if things haven’t been bad enough for the Los Angeles Lakers lately, things will be even worse tonight against the Toronto Raptors.

Guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who has been dealing with a sprained ankle will be out, as will Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington, who both have non-COVID illnesses.

This will make the Lakers’ bench, which has already been an issue, extremely thin. The team’s bench has already had trouble of late producing points in an efficient manner.

LeBron James will play, but he is continuing to manage left knee soreness.

The Lakers are 2-9 since the All-Star break. With the New Orleans Pelicans, who are in 10th place in Western Conference, breathing down their necks, the Lakers badly need to start stringing together wins.

