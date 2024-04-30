Lakers earn seventh seed in D-III sectional-district softball tournament

Apr. 29—Staff Report

The softball sectional-district postseason tournament starts next week.

Ashtabula County teams, and Madison, have found out who they're playing and when.

The first two rounds are at the higher seeded team's site, before neutral sites are determined.

Pymatuning Valley earned the top seed among county schools.

The Lakers will compete in Division III; Madison and Lakeside, D-I; Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson and Conneaut, XIII and Saint John and Grand Valley, D-IV.

D-III

PV (14-1) opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. No. 21 Kirtland in the Northeast 1 South Range Sectional-District Tournament.

The winner is scheduled to take on No. 10 Rootstown at 5 p.m. Thursday in a sectional title contest.

D-I

The Blue Streaks are at the Northeast 2 Youngstown Sectional-District site, while the Dragons will compete at the Northeast 1 Mentor site.

Madison (8-6) received an opening-round bye, and await the Massillon Washington-Green winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional final game.

The Blue Streaks are seeded 22nd, Washington 24th and Green 18th.

Lakeside (0-13), as the 34th seed, goes to No. 9 Massillon Perry at 5 p.m. Monday for a first-round game.

The winner will go to No. 8 Harvey at 5 p.m. Wednesday and play for a sectional title.

D-II

The Warriors and Falcons are at the Northeast 1 Jefferson sectional-district site.

Both teams start the tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Edgewood goes to West Geauga in a battle of No. 13 seed against No. 12.

The Warriors (10-3) defeated the Wolverines 6-3 on April 24.

The sectional final is slated for 5 p.m. against either West Branch (No. 7) or Niles (No. 25).

Jefferson (6-8), as the 14th seed, hosts No. 22 Struthers.

The winner goes to No. 4 Mogadore for a sectional championship at 5 p.m. on May 9.

Meanwhile, Geneva and Conneaut will compete in the Northeast 2 Hubbard site.

Both teams are scheduled to host first-round gameS at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 15 Geneva (8-11) goes TO Youngstown Chaney, which is seeded 20th, while Conneaut (5-11) takes on Crestwood in a 16-18 matchup.

The sectional finals are slated for 5 p.m. May 9.

The Eagles-Chaney winner makes the trek to No. 2 Canfield.

The Spartans-Red Devils winner is at No. 6 Perry.

D-IV

The Heralds and Mustangs open the tournament at 5 p.m. Monday.

Saint John (5-6), as a No. 16 seed, hosts No. 24 Sebring McKinley in a Northeast 2 Badger contest.

The winner is at No. 13 Canton Central Catholic at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a sectional crown.

No. 23 GV (5-9) is home against Lake Center Christian, the 26th seed, in Northeast 3 Dalton action.

The winners goes to No. 17 Elyria Open Door Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday.