A Lakers drop both ends of doubleheader in Missoula

Apr. 15—MISSOULA — The Kalispell A Lakers started their season with a couple walk-off losses Friday, with Missoula winning both ends of a doubleheader by scores of 10-9 and 8-7.

Missoula used a hit batter, an RBI triple by Ethan Paugh and a passed ball to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh in the first game.

Max Schara had three hits and Hunter Glidden had two hits and two runs batted in in the opener for Kalispell. Schara's RBI single capped a five-run first for the Lakers, who took advantage of four walks and a hit batter.

Liam Rech had two RBIs, one coming on a fifth-inning double that put his team up 9-8.

In the second game, two walks and Devin Leary's one-out RBI single in the eighth inning brought home the winning run for Missoula.

For the Lakers, Tait Orme 2-for-2 with a two-run double that put his team up 2-0 in teh first inning. Orme reached base five times and scored twice.

Missoula forced extra innings by drawing four walks in the bottom of the seventh. In the eighth Kyler Kroft hit a leadoff triple — his second triple of the day — but was later out on an attempted double steal and the Lakers didn't score. Kroft had one RBI.

Beau McEwen drove in two with a single.