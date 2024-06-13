Lakers draft needs: Bronny James isn't the only prospect drawing L.A.'s interest

Former USC guard Isaiah Collier is one of the players who could be available in the NBA draft when the Lakers pick at No. 17. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

As the Lakers have moved ahead in their coaching search, a journey that now includes in-person organizational interviews with JJ Redick this weekend, the team has still been conducting workouts as they prepare for the NBA draft, which begins in less than two weeks on June 26. (The second round will be on June 27).

Here’s a look at where things stand as the team continues to gather information and host in-person workouts for picks No. 17 and No. 55:

The guards

USC guard Bronny James stands for the national anthem before a game against Long Beach State on Dec. 10. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The team has invested most heavily in past drafts in the backcourt, using a first-round pick on Jalen Hood-Schifino last season and a second on shooting guard/small forward Max Christie the year before. Austin Reaves has been the biggest developmental victory, and he’s a guard too.

While the team has generally taken a “best available” approach, especially when picking at No. 17.

Devin Carter, the Providence guard, has seen his stock rise in the pre-draft process and probably has played himself into the lottery. Two other high-profile players that could be there at No. 17 are USC guard Isaiah Collier and Duke guard Jared McCain. McCain’s shooting could get him drafted sooner, and Collier’s physicality getting to the rim has him under lottery consideration as well.

In the second round, there’s one guard worth monitoring above all others — Bronny James.

James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

James’ athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James, should he return to the team in free agency this summer (if he opts out, as expected).

The wings

Colorado forward Tristan da Silva looks to pass during an NCAA tournament game in Florida on March 22. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

The Lakers have an undoubted need for two-way players on the wings. Provided none of the mid/late lottery wings slide (Dalton Knecht, Ron Holland, Cody Williams, Tidjan Salaun), Colorado’s Tristan Da Silva has the kind of size and shooting that teams usually want out of a veteran college player. He seems like a potential “plug-in and play” prospect.

Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter has the kind of length and shooting touch you’d want out of a 3-and-D player.

Walter and Da Silva seem like the most likely players to land on the Lakers if they’re available at 17.

Following an acquittal in a rape trial Thursday, Illinois wing Terrance Shannon Jr.’s status with NBA teams should get real clarity in the upcoming weeks. He has two-way potential.

Miami’s Kyshawn George has size and a nice shooting stroke with real room to grow as a defender. Kansas wing Johnny Furphy, Virginia’s Ryan Dunn, Wake Forrest’s Bobi Klintman, Cal’s Jaylon Tyson and Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman should also get some consideration in the pre-draft process.

The bigs

Purdue center Zach Edey, right, controls the ball in front of North Carolina State forward Ben Middlebrooks during the NCAA tournament semifinals in April. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

The Lakers have real needs when it comes to size and depth.

Purdue center Zach Edey is one of the biggest — literally and figuratively — players in the draft after being the consensus player of the year in college basketball last season. While there are mobility concerns on the defensive end, Edey is scheduled for a workout with the Lakers before the draft and could be a real option for the team.

Indiana center Kel’El Ware has the kind of height and length that should make him an effective rim runner while he shot it well from three this past season with the Hoosiers. Baylor’s Yves Missi is a big-time athlete with a lot of potential at just 19, but he might require some patience. Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II was one of the big winners at the combine after shooting the ball incredibly well. Probably more of a power forward than a center, he’s on a lot of radars in the first round.

UCLA’s Adem Bona impressed teams with his showing in Chicago at the combine and seems like he’ll be gone before the Lakers pick at No. 55.

