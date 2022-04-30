Lakers’ desire to hire Quin Snyder as head coach is ‘serious’

On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks knocked the Utah Jazz out of the NBA playoffs in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Now, it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers will go hard after Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, who has been rumored as a candidate to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Via Lakers Daily:

“The Lakers’ interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed [Frank] Vogel’s last two seasons.”

Of the realistic candidates, many have considered Snyder the best one for the Purple and Gold. Although the Jazz had a disappointing season this year, they still finished first in offensive efficiency, one of the many categories in which L.A. struggled this season.

Of course, defense is also a major concern for the Lakers. Snyder has developed a reputation as a coach who demands that his players engage in hard-nosed defense.

Last year, when Utah had the best record in the NBA, it was fourth in defensive rating and third in points allowed.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently said during his exit interview he will take his time in selecting a new coach, but he also gave a possible timeline for settling on one.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“I think it’s going to be a very methodical process, and I think the principles here are not to pick an end date and say, ‘Hey, we have to have someone by this date.’ I think we want to find the right person. I think that’s the most important thing. I think all things considered, it would be great to have someone in place by the draft.”

List