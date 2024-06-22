A Lakers defeat Post 4, fall to Idaho Prime

Jun. 22—HELENA — Beau McEwen and Liam Rech drove in two runs each as the Kalispell A Lakers defeated the Post 4 Rebels 9-5 at the Cloninger Classic Friday.

The Lakers (19-16) jumped out in front early, scoring three in the first inning. They added another run in the second to make it a 4-0 game.

Kyler Croft capitalized on the early run support to pick up the victory on the mound, going 5 2-3 innings. He allowed four runs on two hits and struck out four.

Hunter Glidden closed out the game, allowing one run on one hit in 1 1-3 innings. He fanned one.

Six different Lakers drove in a run, picking up 11 hits against their opponents from Pocatello, Idaho.

F Avalos went six innings for Post 4, allowing all nine runs on 11 hits. He struck out one.

Idaho Prime 6, Kalispell 1

G Grayson and P Burrows combined to throw a no-hitter as the Idaho Prime cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Kalispell A Lakers Friday at the Cloninger Classic.

Mason Payne put the Prime out in front with an RBI single in the first inning to make it 2-0.

Kalispell got on the board in the second inning as Kyler Croft worked his way home to make it 2-1.

Five different Prime batters drove in a run in the game.

Grayson started on the mound, going five innings and allowing one run. He struck out seven.

Burrows finished out the final two innings, fanning one.

The Lakers finish out the Cloninger Classic Saturday against the Lethbridge Miners.