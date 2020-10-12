Lakers defeat Heat in NBA Finals to capture record-tying 17th title

Lakers players, including LeBron James, center, celebrate after winning the NBA title on Sunday with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Through the darkness and drama, the questions about whether the Lakers’ luster was gone forever, remained the hope that a day like this would happen again.

The Lakers are champions for the 17th time with their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

This time they did it in a gym shaped like Mickey Mouse with two superstars who came to resuscitate the franchise. As Anthony Davis and LeBron James achieved their goal, they could hardly believe it. James followed Davis into the back of the arena where no one could see them. They emerged with James’ arms around Davis’ shoulders, the two of them bouncing and grinning.

At the end of a strange, heartbreaking season — the longest NBA season ever — James won his fourth championship. He notched a triple double in the clinching game.

It didn’t look like the rest. It didn’t happen at home or on the road. There weren’t fans, hostile or friendly; there wasn’t a familiar ride to an arena. There was just basketball in a bubble that protected them from a global pandemic that gripped the nation. They remained on this campus in Orlando, Fla., steeling themselves for a mentally taxing existence, aided by the knowledge of their grander mission.

James wanted the chance to make history. He wanted to tell a story no one else could — that of a transcendent basketball player who came to Los Angeles to save the Lakers. He faced a skeptical fanbase that needed proof he could do it — that vandalized murals which dared suggest James was their king.

The LeBron James Era started with losses and the first serious injury of his career. Magic Johnson’s resignation in the spring of 2019 caught him by surprise, and his patience was tested by a group of 20-somethings who wanted to impress him but didn’t know how.

The Lakers missed the playoffs for an unthinkable seventh consecutive year.

The reset in the summer of 2019 wasn’t smooth or painless, but it set the stage for a major recovery. It gave James the co-star he had yearned for — publicly at times.

This adage had stopped being true in the NBA: What the Lakers want, the Lakers get.

But it had been replaced by a modern NBA adage — what star players want, star players get. And these stars wanted to play for the Lakers.

James and Davis were perfect together. They won 24 of their first 27 games. They balked at the insistence that they weren’t beating strong teams. They began waiting for each other to leave the court after games, like best friends on a playground, though they had a much more serious purpose.

They got through a December lull and stormed through January. On January 25, James passed Kobe Bryant on the All-Time scoring list during a game in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia. Bryant congratulated him on Twitter.

On their flight back to the West Coast, Lakers center Dwight Howard woke his teammates up to a nightmare. Bryant’s helicopter had crashed in Calabasas. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were dead. So were seven other people that were on the plane with them.

They cried together and they hugged each other and cried on the tarmac before they left each other, as the rest of the city did the same. James left the plane that day, and broke down sobbing – his colossal shoulders shook with each breath.

In a team meeting later that week, James told his teammates and everyone there that his shoulders were broad enough to carry them all through this. All they had to do was hang on.

The team became a living tribute to Bryant — never allowed to forget his loss. They didn’t mind. They wanted the pressure that came with dedicating the rest of their season to him. They wore the black snake-printed jerseys he designed.

They did the thing he cared about more than anything except his family — they went back to winning.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the season, they waited. And when the league concocted its bubble plan, James never hesitated to join.

He hated it.

But if this is what it took to win a championship, so be it.

After everything he’d been through for the past 15 months, nothing would get in his way.

He had played more playoff games than anybody in NBA history — he knew what it took. He had been to 10 Finals — more than any active player.

He led the Lakers to quick wins over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets.

