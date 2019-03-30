Lakers decide to sit LeBron James for the rest of the season

With the playoffs out of the question, the Los Angeles Lakers are making business decisions. The team announced Saturday that star LeBron James would sit out the rest of the season.

The move was done to ensure James’ groin can fully heal.

Lakers statement: “After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2019

As it became clear making the playoffs would be tough, the Lakers opted to rest James more frequently. With six games to go in the regular season, the Lakers decided there was no need to risk further injury to James.

The 34-year-old averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in his first season with the Lakers. He was limited to just 55 games due to a groin injury.

LeBron James will sit the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

With James’ season over, he can get an early start on prepping some free-agent pitches. The Lakers are expected to go after at least one superstar to join James in Los Angeles. The team could also try to re-engage the New Orleans Pelicans in an attempt to deal for Anthony Davis.

James has three years left on his four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers. If James can help the Lakers recruit another star, this might be the only time he misses the postseason as a member of the Lakers.

