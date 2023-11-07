Lakers’ Darvin Ham provides injury update on rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Monday said rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino is expected to miss additional time after dealing with a right patella contusion.

The Lakers announced on Oct. 23 that Hood-Schifino would miss at least 10 days with the injury. Ham previously said over the weekend that Hood-Schifino is still a “few weeks” away from returning and reiterated that update before facing the Miami Heat on the road.

“He and (Jarred Vanderbilt) have been out the longest, and they’re pretty much status quo,” Ham said, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group.

Hood-Schifino did not play in the Lakers’ last two preseason games due to the injury and has missed the first seven games of the regular season. The team has also dealt with injuries to Rui Hachimura (concussion), Jaxson Hayes (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee).

The 17th pick averaged 3.5 points, four assists and 3.8 rebounds in four appearances this preseason. He had his most productive game on Oct. 7 versus Golden State with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

