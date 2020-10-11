Danny Green responds to death threats after NBA Finals Game 5 missed shot

Lakers guard responds to death threats after missing shot in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lakers guard Danny Green missed a key shot late in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and, unfortunately, some fans have since sent death threats to him and his fiancée. It is the ugly side of sports fandom and the access provided by social media.

Green just hopes the people who issued the threats can realize what is truly important in life.

"It's a basketball game. People are emotional, fans are emotional. I hope they don't take it that seriously. I hope that they're passionate about voting, or injustice for these people who deserve justice - we'll get some better change in the country. It's a basketball game at the end of the day," Green said on video conference.

Green makes a point that is even more important now than usual with so much going on outside of the NBA bubble involving social justice matters, the coronavirus and a national election with high stakes. In comparison to the real world, the results of a basketball game should be kept in perspective.

Green may have missed the shot in Game 5, and he hasn't had a great series, but the Lakers are still up in the series with a 3-2 lead and could win the championship as soon as Sunday night. Green, who has won two NBA titles and an NCAA championship before, said he will be ready to take another big shot if the situation presents itself.

He has been around long enough to both succeed and fail in big moments. And he knows the fan criticism comes with the territory.

"I know they're just taking out their emotions on somebody to point at. It came down to that last play and, of course, I'm the easy target," Green said.