This was just unfortunate.

Midway through the first quarter Thursday night, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo drove the lane for a layup, and his momentum carried him back into the stanchion. As he started to move back onto the court, the Lakers’ D'Angelo Russell stepped back to inbound the ball, and in doing so stepped on DiVincenzo’s foot and rolled his ankle. Russell left the game and did not return.

D'Angelo Russell tweaks his ankle and is OUT the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/FAxySfeQxj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 24, 2023

X-rays were negative and Russell was optimistic after the game it was not serious, although with ankle injuries it’s how they feel the next day that is telling. The Lakers are off until Sunday when they start a 3-game road trip in Dallas against the new-look Mavericks.

"Sore. Any other ankle injury the same thing. Sore, try and bounce back tomorrow and see how it feels. Get some meds in me, some rehab. Be alright." – D'Angelo Russell on his ankle. Said it was "wrong place, wrong time." — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 24, 2023

Dennis Schroder stepped up for the Lakers starting the second half, and the Lakers pulled away in the third to eventually get a comfortable 124-111 win over the Curry-less Warriors. Malik Beasley was the hot hand and led the Lakers with 25 in a game they needed to win over a team they will be fighting against for playoff/play-in positioning.

Check out more on the Lakers

Clippers Lawrence Frank on why team brought in Westbrook Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell sprains ankle on bad luck play, leaves game not to return originally appeared on NBCSports.com