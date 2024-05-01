Lakers ‘could be split’ on whether to pursue Trae Young

For the Los Angeles Lakers, this offseason will likely determine whether they will have a real shot at competing for the NBA championship next season or go years or perhaps even decades without doing so.

The big rumor, which has been talked about across the league for months, is that they will look to trade for a third star this summer. It is a questionable approach for multiple reasons, one of which is the challenge of landing the right third star and making him fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It has been reported that Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will be one of L.A.’s top trade targets. However, according to Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, some within the organization may not be on board with going after Young.

Via The Athletic:

“The Lakers are expected to be aggressive in the market, with Atlanta’s Trae Young one of the more intriguing names out there. The Lakers’ room could be split on him as they try to make the most of this precious time in which James and Davis are still playing at an elite level. He’ll be one of many names that is expected to be discussed. “The team needs backcourt help, particularly after [D’Angelo] Russell’s up-and-down play against the [Denver] Nuggets for a second consecutive season.”

Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists a game this season for a Hawks team that didn’t make the playoffs. However, he shot just 43.0% from the field and turned the ball over a whopping 4.4 times a contest. At 6-foot-1 and 164 pounds, he’s also seen as a defensive liability.

He will also make about $43 million next season, which would make him a very expensive option for a Lakers team that will already owe Davis over $43 million next season and could bring back James for over $50 million per annum.

