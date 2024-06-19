Lakers could be looking to upgrade at the center position

There are a few different directions the Los Angeles Lakers could go in when it comes to upgrading their roster this summer.

They could go after a legitimate third star in the backcourt such as Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Darius Garland or Dejounte Murray. Such a player could give the Lakers someone else other than LeBron James who can score, facilitate and create pace in order to preserve the 39-year-old.

They could also pursue a wing who is a volume 3-point shooter in order to plug that deficiency. One Eastern Conference general manager recently said they should do just that and attempt to trade for the Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr.

Option three could be upgrading at the center position and allowing Anthony Davis to play a considerable amount of time at power forward, something he hasn’t done in three years.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, Los Angeles is looking at multiple options in order to secure a serviceable 5.

Via SNY.tv:

“The Lakers need to decide on a head coach for next season. But regardless of who is coaching Los Angeles next season, the Lakers are monitoring their offseason options at center closely, per people with knowledge of the situation,” wrote Begley. “The Lakers have visited with some top centers in the draft. They have the No. 17 pick in the first round. The club could also obviously pursue a center in free agency. Adding a traditional big man would, in theory, allow Anthony Davis more opportunity to play power forward alongside a center.”

Over the last two seasons, Davis has almost exclusively played the 5 spot. But during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, he spent more than half of his court time at power forward.

It could be argued that L.A.’s defense, which took a major step backward this season, would be better with Davis roaming around the perimeter as some sort of souped-up free safety rather than being its main rim protector. With Davis in the latter role, the team has suffered when he has come out onto the perimeter on a switch and its opponent has then gotten the ball into the paint.

