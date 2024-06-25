Lakers could be interested in Jerami Grant

With a new head coach finally in place, it will soon be time for the Los Angeles Lakers to attempt to significantly upgrade their roster in order to make a serious run at the NBA championship.

It looks like they would like a secure an upgrade in the backcourt in the form of a dynamic ball-handling, facilitating guard who is a legitimate scoring threat. Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and Collin Sexton are names that have come up as far as trying to secure such an upgrade.

But Los Angeles could instead opt for a major upgrade at the wing spot. According to Jake Fischer, they could make a run at Jerami Grant.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“Los Angeles has also made that No. 17 selection available via trade, sources said, as the Lakers have evaluated the market for a significant contributor alongside [LeBron] James and [Anthony] Davis,” Fischer wrote. “The Lakers, remember, held serious talks with Atlanta about acquiring Dejounte Murray in the lead-up to February’s trade deadline. Jerami Grant, a client of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, is believed to be another potential addition on the Lakers’ wishlist, according to league sources.”

Grant, a 6-foot-7 forward, has spent 10 seasons in the league. Ever since leaving the Denver Nuggets in 2020, he has blossomed into a borderline star.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, and this season, he averaged 21.0 points a game while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

Grant will make $29.8 million next season, so he may be a somewhat less expensive option for Los Angeles than some other targets. He’s under contract for four more seasons thanks to an extension he signed last summer.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire