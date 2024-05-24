Lakers could emerge as suitors for Chris Paul this summer

Chris Paul has another year left on his current contract. However, that year is non-guaranteed. As such, the Golden State Warriors are widely expected to either trade the veteran guard or waive him once free agency begins. Paul joined Golden State via trade last season, with Jordan Poole being sent in the other direction.

According to Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially look to acquire Paul if the Warriors decide to waive him. The veteran guard would slot into the Lakers rotation and could provide some much-needed playmaking and leadership at the guard position.

“Were the 12-time All-Star to get released by the Warriors or traded elsewhere and promptly dumped, the Lakers and Spurs both make sense as landing spots…The 39-year-old, even in his present form, probably wouldn’t get played off the floor in the playoffs in the same way D’Angelo Russell has, either.”

Paul, 39, played in 58 games for the Warriors this season. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range. Those numbers would be enticing for a Lakers team that is looking to add depth around their current core.

Given his current contract situation, Paul’s future is uncertain. However, it remains unlikely that he will be with the Warriors once the new season begins, primarily due to his current contract and the front office’s desire to slash costs. Still, there’s no denying that Paul is still a reliable guard who can earn minutes on any roster in the NBA.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire