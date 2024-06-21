Lakers could add two former Celtics champions to JJ Redick’s staff

JJ Redick is the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Boston Celtics guard won a championship with both franchises during his playing career. He is also seen as a highly intelligent basketball mind. Redick likely views Rondo’s basketball IQ and former status as an elite ball-handler as the perfect addition to a coaching staff that must connect with the Lakers roster.

Rondo isn’t the only player with Celtics ties that Redick covets. Sam Cassell returned to Boston as an assistant coach last summer and helped Joe Mazzulla bring Banner 18 to the Celtics this season. Redick is reportedly interested in having Cassell join his new-look coaching staff. Cassell was also interviewed for the Lakers coaching job.

“Assistant coaching candidates for Redick’s staff will include former head coach and recent Trail Blazers assistant Scott Brooks, former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, ex-Laker and current Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley and Cassell, according to league sources,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick reported.

If Rondo accepts Redick’s offer, he will be taking his first steps into coaching at the NBA level. As an assistant, Rondo would provide a strong voice on Redick’s staff, while also helping develop the team’s ball-handlers and big men behind the scenes.

Celtics Lab 269: After Banner 18, what's next on Boston's agenda with Jack Simone https://t.co/ap8cFGg05u pic.twitter.com/uZoXP4TMzJ — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 20, 2024

Cassell would likely be Redick’s lead assistant. He is one of the most well-respected coaches in the NBA. However, Cassell may choose to remain in Boston until a head coaching opportunity arises for him. Either way, it’s clear Redick is putting high value on coaches that have played in the NBA and will relate to his playing staff.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire