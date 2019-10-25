Will the Lakers continue to struggle vs Jazz?

The first full night of NBA betting is on the board Friday, with nine games to choose from. If you’re looking to slam dunk on the sportsbooks tonight, Monique Vag sizes up the NBA odds and gives her best bet and pick predictions: from spreads and totals to team and player props.

KEY ON THE D

The Raptors travel to Boston as 3-point underdogs Friday. These Atlantic Division rivals split the regular seasons series with two wins a piece last year, both winning on their home courts. Boston and Toronto ranked fourth and fifth in the Association in opponent first-half points per game in 2018-19, with the Celtics surrendering 52.8 and the Raptors 53.1.

Despite the major changes on both rosters, their defenses will remain tough. Toronto averaged 56.5 first-half points per game last season and the Celtics got out to slower starts, averaging 54.8 points in the first two frames. Bet Under the first half total of 111.5 points.

STACKING THE STATS

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets as 5-point favorites. The Hornets were one of the worst teams in the Association defending opposing centers last year, allowing 23.4 points on 56.5 percent shooting and surrendering 16 rebounds per game - one of the highest rebounding totals to opposing centers.

In his opening game versus the Nets, T-Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns shot 11 of 22 from the floor, and 7 of 11 from beyond the arc for 36 points. He also contributed on the glass, logging 14 rebounds. Look for big numbers once again from KAT and back Over his points rebounds and assists total of 44.5 on PointsBet.

RUNNING WITH THE BULLS

The Chicago Bulls travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, who are 1-point favorites at home with the total set at 223.5. Both squads sat towards the bottom of the NBA in possessions per game last season, with Memphis ranked 29th averaging 100.6 possessions and the Bulls 19th with 103.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well either. Chicago averaged 104.9 points per game (27th), and the Grizzlies were the lowest-scoring team, putting up just 103.5 points per contest. Bet Under the game total of 222.5 with both teams playing in slow motion.

DON’T OVERREACT

The Kings were one of the best NBA teams defending opposing centers in 2018-19, allowing an average of 22.7 points per game to the position. For the Blazers, Hassan Whiteside had a good debut scoring 16 points versus the Nuggets but only attempted seven field goals.

Last season, while with the Heat, Whiteside logged 25 games scoring between zero and nine points. Foul trouble is always a concern when betting a player like Whiteside. With his points total seemingly an overreaction to his opening day numbers, look for the Kings to keep Whiteside in check and give value to the Under on his points total of 14.5 at PointsBet.

POWER OUTAGE

After getting stifled by the rival Clippers in the season opener, things don't get any easier for the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. They host a Utah Jazz team that held opponents to 45 percent shooting and ranked fourth in opponent points per game (106.5) in 2018-2019.

In their opening game versus the Clippers, the Lakers struggled with offensive efficiency and only shot 43.5 percent from the floor. The Jazz didn’t score a lot of points on the road last year, putting up only 109.6 per away game, but were exceptional defensively. Bet the game total Under 219 points.